Lakeland teacher returns home after heart-wrenching battle with COVID-19

LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) - Community members across South Georgia came together Thursday to celebrate a Lakeland teacher returning home from the hospital after more than two months.

Jenna Bolling tested positive for COVID-19 on August 22, and along her journey to recovery since then, she has faced with both victory and loss.

“I never thought at the age of 32, I’d be dealing with this,” she told WCTV.

Bolling was hospitalized with the virus while she was 25-weeks pregnant with her third son, Bryson James.

According to South Georgia Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Dawson, her body entered a “hyper-immune response” to the illness that increased her heart and respiratory rates, fluctuated her blood pressure and ultimately interfered with Bryson’s ability to grow.

“The body will have a tendency to want to preserve its most vital organs,"Dr. Dawson said. “And it’s not uncommon that when somebody is very ill that the placenta will not be able to supply the demand for the fetus as it develops.”

Bolling’s son was born early at one pound, seven ounces. But he died the next day.

Despite her loss, family members are calling the overall outcome a medical miracle.

“I might not know what the future holds, but the Lord does,” Bolling said. “He has a plan for me that I might not be able to see right now.”

A few of her closest family members spoke out to WCTV.

“It has been one of the hardest things we’ve ever lived through,” Bolling’s mother, Jane Sirmans said.

“Our heart has always went out to any family who is battling COVID, and we did not really know the hurt until we dealt with it ourselves,” her sister, Jessica Mullis said.

After an emergency C-section with Bryson, Bolling’s battle with COVID was just getting underway.

“Jenna really hasn’t had time to grieve because she’s been fighting to live,” Mullis said.

Bolling faced major respiratory complications. She was placed on a ventilator in ICU, but her breathing continued declining.

“After exploring all options, the physicians at SGMC encouraged her husband to transfer her to Shands and try ECMO as a last resort to save her life,” Bolling’s aunt, Julie Hodges, said.

Dr. Dawson explains Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) as a highly invasive procedure where a pump is used to circulate blood through an artificial lung.

Bolling was life-flighted to the facility where the external lung machine revived her, and she was then transferred back to SGMC for in-patient rehabilitation.

According to Hodges, Bolling had to re-learn daily tasks like getting out of bed on her own, putting her shoes on, walking, brushing her teeth and even texting.

“I wish we could take credit for all of it, but that young lady is probably her own biggest advantage that she has,” Dr. Dawson said. “She is a true fighter.”

Bolling is a first-grade teacher at Lanier County Primary School.

“We’re very thankful and excited about Jenna being released today from the hospital,” Principal Lynn Vickers said.

Her students and colleagues, along with several other community members, lined the streets in Lakeland Thursday cheering for her recovery as she made her way home.

“It’s been awesome to see our community come together and rally around her and her family,” Lanier County Primary teacher Holly Browning said.

“The most important thing, what we realized, is how important she is to our community,” teacher Ashley Schade said.

Bolling will be arriving home to a brand new handicap ramp built onto her house by crews from Evans Memorial Camp and Lakeland United Methodist Church.

Dr. Dawson says about four to six weeks of outpatient recovery time is ahead for Bolling.

She tells WCTV her main goal is to get back into her classroom as soon as possible.

