Lowndes to use strong rush attack against Colquitt County in showdown likely to decide region title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Lowndes, the #8 team in the nation, will play Colquitt County in a game that will likely decide the Region 1-AAAAAAA championship.

Lowndes struggled a bit against Tift County in the Vikings' last outing; some of that could have been due to not practicing for two weeks because of having to quarantine, but they were able to pull out a 17-13.

This week, when they travel to Colquitt County, expect the Vikings to try wear down the Packers with multiple running backs.

“At the running back position, Justin Lee’s returns, a very good back, but we’ve got Israel Mitchell. Then on top of that, we’ve got Tydreke Thomas, three guys that could be starters anywhere," Lowndes Head Coach Jamey Dubose said. "We feel really good about all three of those guys. We’re going to continue to play all three of those guys. They understand that it makes us better in the fourth quarter. Think about it. If you can rest those legs for a series or two, how strong you are going to be in the fourth quarter.”

When Lowndes plays Colquitt County, who also has garnered a national ranking (#26), this will be at least the second time the Vikings have played a team ranked nationally in the top 50. They played Valdosta earlier this year.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

