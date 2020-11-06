Nicoletti eager to make Seminoles debut after multiple setbacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even though Florida State women’s basketball will not play as many games this year as in past seasons, Izabela Nicoletti is excited to make her debut for the Seminoles.

Nicoletti has had a tough road at Florida State; the previous two offseasons, she suffered season-ending knee surgeries. The redshirt sophomore guard from Brazil arrived at FSU back in 2018 and was the 16th-ranked player in the nation, according to ESPN Hoopgurlz.

She’s hoping to play her first game for the garnet and gold in 2020.

“I just grew so much, not as in basketball, but as a person and as a teammate," Nicoletti said. "Right now, I’m at 100% percent practicing every day and trying to get better every day. Mentally, I’m better than ever. I just learned so much the past two years.”

Florida State is hoping to release it’s four non-conference games on Friday.

