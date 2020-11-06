Plea likely in Tallahassee health care fraud case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee officer manager accused in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme is scheduled to go before a federal judge next week.

Federal court records show Kimberly Austin is now set for a change of plea hearing next Friday, Nov. 13.

Austin was indicted back in February along with Tallahassee cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Moses DeGraft-Johnson, who owned and operated the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida.

The 58 count indictment alleges the two defrauded Medicare and Medicaid by billing them for dozens of procedures that were never performed, including 14 surgeries in one day. Prosecutors say the improper billing tallied $23 million dollars.

We have reached out to Austin’s attorney in the Federal Public Defender’s office for comment.

Moses-DeGraft Johnson’s trial is currently set for Jan. 25.

