SAIL High School student to be disciplined after ‘non-credible threat’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School district will take disciplinary action against a SAIL High School student who made threats in a text message exchange with another student.

LCS security director, John Hunkiar, says the district learned of the text chain Thursday evening involving a threat to the SAIL campus.

In a message to SAIL parents and staff, principal Matt Roberson said the text message was shared with other students, and the administration was alerted within 20 minutes.

“We take all potential threats very seriously,” Roberson wrote. “Law enforcement has investigated the situation and deemed this a non-credible threat.”

The district says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the student’s home to investigate. District officials say the student will not face criminal charges, but will be disciplined.

“This matter highlights how serious potential school threats and threatening language is handled,” Hunkiar said in a statement.

"The ‘see something say something’ method successfully alerted school administration who in turn worked with law enforcement to address the matter,” Hunkiar wrote.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.