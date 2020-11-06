Season on the line for undefeated Florida High football after drawing play-in game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite being undefeated in the regular season, Florida High’s season is on the line Friday against Walton.

Not only have the Seminoles been able to navigate their six-game regular season schedule unscathed, but every Florida High win has also been by double digits, with the closest margin of victory being 13 points, which happened against Columbia and Rickards.

It’s a little odd that a 6-0 team would have a play-in game, but that’s the way the playoff system works this year in the Sunshine State.

“I don’t think any of that matters and we won’t use it as an excuse,” Florida High Head Coach Jarrod Hickman said. "2020 is crazy year. We are excited that we got six games to try to work some of things out, but at this point and time everybody has the same playing field. We drew a play-in game. We are going to use it as another opportunity to get better.

“What matters is that we keep playing good football and our best football this time of the year. This group, and this group of seniors especially, has done that down the stretch. So we’re excited for the opportunity,” Hickman continued.

Florida High and Walton kickoff at 7 p.m. The winner will face off against Andrew Jackson, who drew a first-round bye, despite going 4-4 this season and 2-2 in district play.

