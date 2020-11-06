Advertisement

Supporters of the president rally to claim victory, call for fair election process

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people rallied in Tallahassee on Wednesday as the Tallahassee Community Action Committed rejected the president’s call for ballots to stop counting, demanding all votes be counted.

Thursday, supporters of President Trump rallied in Tallahassee, questioning how the election has been handled.

Dozens gathered in support at the state capitol on Thursday evening for, what they called, a Trump victory rally.

The group sang and danced in front of the capitol and says they’re celebrating a victory for President Trump they feel should have happened days ago.

“I personally cannot believe that’s a night we are not celebrating that President Trump has won the presidency,” said Trump Supporter Lupe Wheeler. “I am shocked because I have seen the support.”

The President’s supporters have doubts about the election process and the way it has lingered.

One of the most important things in our country is to have free and fair elections, and if we don’t have confidence that they’re being held late, then I think that’s a recipe for disaster," said Seamus Burner, also a supporter of the President.

Burmer adds that he wants clarity, no matter who is elected.

“We all want the right result, the right winner to be chosen, whether it’s Trump or Biden. It shouldn’t have any stench to it for whoever gets chosen," he said.

Protestors say they just want a fair and legal voting process as we await the results of the election.

Despite the crowd’s claims, right now, election officials say there is no sign of voter fraud or foul play in any state across the country.

