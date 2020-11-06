Tallahassee residents get a taste of North Florida Fair with “Carnival Food Fair”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The community can come out and get a bite out of the North Florida Fair.

Beginning Friday through Sunday, the fairgrounds are open to the Fair’s “Carnival Food Fair.”

Like many events this year, fair organizers had to switch from games and rides to a food-only event because of the pandemic.

From turkey legs, to kettle corn, funnel cakes and donut burgers, the fair has just about every carnival food one can imagine.

The executive director of the North Florida Fair Association, Mark Harvey, says they are taking the extra steps to make sure everyone stays safe during the fair.

“We’re encouraging everybody to put those masks on, come out and use the sanitizers, the distant tables and just enjoy the fair food,” said Harvey.

For some Tallahassee food vendors, this is the first major event they’ve been able to take part in since March.

“And then COVID hit and basically we shut down and now we are trying to get back up,” said Jacqueline Hutton with SD Foodery.

“We’ve been not able to come out to the public and actually give out to the community and so it feels actually kind of good to come back now that we’re actually able to,” said Tommy Denis with Big Easy Snowballs.

One Tallahassee vendor has been selling his kettle corn at the fair for the past eight years.

George Kolias with Bop’s Kettle Corn says the pandemic hit his business hard, but he is glad he is able to take part in the fair this year.

“It’s affected almost 100% because we haven’t done anything. We’ve set up twice in the parking lot at Bass Pro and I’ve done three events since March,” said Kolias. “I think that this is real nice. One for the community, since we are not having since we are not having a fair that they get to have the taste of the fair food and two for the vendors that haven’t been able to do anything. So it’s a win for all.”

For attendees, they say they are excited to be able to get a taste of the fair.

“Even though that we can’t have rides cause corona hit, it’s just still apart of the culture,” said Nasar Core.

“So I’m actually pretty excited the fair is open. I appreciate the fact that the food is here cause like obviously it wouldn’t be super safe getting on rides and whatnot but the foods here and that’s what people come to the fair for anyways,” said Miracle Potter.

The food fair is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

