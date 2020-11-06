Tallahassee residents waiting patiently for presidential results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents are watching and waiting for results of the presidential election; most tell WCTV they don’t mind the wait, because they want an accurate count.

People were generally optimistic as they play the waiting game.

“I think it’s a good thing. It gives everybody time in between to keep thoughts,” said Tyrell Williams.

“It adds suspense; I feel like I’m watching the Super Bowl! Like the Olympics, like I’m like who’s gonna win! What’s happening!” said Jenala Daka and Kyle Wilson.

Wilson and Daka say they’re not surprised by the wait.

“I feel like it’s just a process of democracy and a lot of people have voted mail in, and it takes a long time to count all those votes; I can’t imagine being a poll worker and counting 50,000 votes and having to slide them through!” said Daka.

They think the results may be clear on Friday night or Saturday morning.

“But who knows if there’s going to be a recount, the margins are so small that’s it’s crazy!” said Daka.

Ron Bunting says he’s seen a lot of elections; he’s almost 80. He says the wait is part of the process.

“What’s important is that you get it right. That every vote count, et cetera et cetera,” said Bunting.

Bunting says he’s been pleased with the transparency he’s seen while following the vote counting.

“All the clerks, all the secretaries of state have been open, up front, and proactive in informing the populace,” he said.

Wilson and Daka say the razor thin margin shows the necessity of voting.

“Its amazing to see how many people go out there and exercise that right, and I think it’s important to get people to register to vote because, that’s all we have!,” said Daka.

“And I think no matter what, stay peaceful,” said Wilson.

