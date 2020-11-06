‘Thankfully, that’s not Florida anymore': Former Leon Co. elections supervisor recalls 2000 recount, speaks on waiting game in battleground states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While most of the ballots have been counted in Florida, the current station of the nation is bringing anxiety and restlessness to people in our area.

For many, it’s bringing back memories of the 2000 election and re-count between Bush and Gore that held-up results for days.

Former Leon County Supervisor of Elections Ion Sancho says the pressure and tension felt inside the election’s office back then could have been cut with a knife. He says he feels for those in other states on Thursday night where the nation’s eyes are watching.

“I was genuinely stressed out about it and felt guilty because it is extremely close right now,” said Avery Rothberg, a Florida State student and a Georgia absentee voter.

She’s currently waiting to see if her ballot counts.

“I was speaking to the lady in Fulton County this morning and she was like, ‘It’s going to be counted.' She was done," Rothberg recalled.

Her vote is one of thousands that remain to be counted Thursday as Peach State officials are still tabulating results.

“Thankfully, that’s not Florida anymore,” Sancho said. “It’s the other states that are now under the microscope.”

Sancho was chosen to lead the Florida hand count of ballots in the 2000 Presidential recount and recalls it causing some colleagues emotional distress amid the intense nationwide scrutiny.

“They’re trying to do it as fast as they can because the entire nation is watching them,” he said.

He commends current Florida election officials who requested extra time before the election to count early ballots.

“Thank goodness Florida did not have to do this after the fact,” he said.

He ensures officials are working diligently and emphasized his confidence in the legitimacy of the process, hoping voters like Rothberg can put their anxieties to rest.

“I think we’re all on the edge of our seat, but hopefully everything works out for the best and everybody’s vote gets counted and that’s what matters,” Rothberg said.

Sancho says he thinks this election cycle will have an impact on future ones; he expects some states to change their laws to allow for more time to count votes ahead of election day.

