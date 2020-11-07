Advertisement

Biden wins Nevada after clinching White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won Nevada, adding to his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden clinched Nevada on Saturday afternoon, shortly after he won the presidency by taking Pennsylvania.

Trump had made a strong play in Nevada, holding several rallies there in the final stretch of the campaign. Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won Nevada in 2016, and Republicans saw an opening to expand their electoral map.

The pandemic has pummeled Nevada’s tourism-dependent economy, especially, hampering Trump’s ability to make inroads in the state.

Nevada is also home to a large Hispanic population, a voting bloc that typically leans Democratic.

The last Republican presidential candidate to win Nevada was George W. Bush in 2004.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots and kills pregnant wife in Florida
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 6, 2020
Plea likely in Tallahassee health care fraud case
SAIL High School student to be disciplined after ‘non-credible threat’

Latest News

Tropical Storm Eta forecast to enter Gulf of Mexico
BREAKING: Joe Biden elected president
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 7 - Morning Update
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 7, 2020