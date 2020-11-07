Despite postponed festival, Apalachicola celebrates “Blessing of the Fleet”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first weekend of November usually means one thing for Apalachicola: the start of the Florida Seafood Festival.

The three-day event usually brings tens of thousands of visitors to Franklin County, but the vast majority of events were scrapped due to the pandemic.

John Solomon is the president of the festival. He said the decision to postpone the festival was one of the toughest he’s ever made. But the board that govern’s festivities decided to keep one tradition: the Blessing of the Fleet."

While the Seafood Festival would have entered its 57th year, Solomon said the Blessing of the Fleet dates back even farther, to 1914. He said local fisherman and boat owners thought it would be a sign of resilience to keep the floating procession on the schedule.

So, at 4 p.m. Friday, a modest crowd gathered along the Apalachicola River as a bagpipe player began to play. Soon after, local clergy led prayers for protection of local fisherman.

Several dozen boats then sailed by, each one receiving a personalized blessing of good tidings. The event usually marks the beginning of the festival, which attracts about 24,000 tourists to Franklin County each year, according to Solomon.

He said after the initial cancellation, most of the hotel bookings were canceled. However, as the summer wore on, nearly all were re-booked. Most of the bars and restaurants in Apalachicola appeared fairly crowded Friday night.

Solomon said the resiliency he has seen in his community reminds him of 2018, when the community rallied in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael to still hold the festival.

“With all these people showing up for the blessing and all the boats that showed up, it just shows how resilient and determined we are to succeed,” he said.

He made the point to describe the festival as “postponed," not canceled. He said planning is already underway for next year’s festival, still set for early November.

