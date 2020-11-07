Florida State returns from bye week, hosts Pittsburgh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday afternoon after being off last week.

The Seminoles are seeking their second ACC victory in 2020 as they host the Pittsburgh Panthers at 4 p.m.

Florida State lost its last game 48-16 at Louisville on Oct. 24, dropping to 2-4 and 1-4 in the ACC. It was a disappointing way to follow beating fifth-ranked North Carolina the previous week at home.

FSU will look to get back on track against a Pitt team that has struggled since starting the season 3-0.

The Panthers have lost their last four games since then with their most recent defeat being a 45-3 blowout against Notre Dame.

Pitt has a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series over FSU. Saturday will mark just the second matchup between the schools as conference opponents since Pitt joined ACC in 2013.

Florida State’s offensive line has gradually improved over the last three seasons since Jimbo Fisher left Tallahassee for the Texas A&M job. Through six games this season, the Seminoles are averaging 4.93 yards per carry, which ranks 19th out of the 74 FBS teams that have played four or more games so far this season.

That says a lot about the step forward the Seminoles have taken up front considering that with Cam Akers the last two seasons, Florida State averaged 3.83 yards per carry in 2019 and only 2.79 yards per carry in 2018.

The Seminoles are also improved in pass protection. They’ve surrendered 18 sacks on the season, which is still the fifth-most in the ACC, but the offensive line has been better in this area since Jordan Travis became the starting quarterback. In the three games, Travis has started, Florida State has allowed just seven sacks, but two of those games were against top-five opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina. Travis' athleticism and ability to extend plays has also helped in this area too.

Continuity has also paid dividends for this group. Florida State had eight different starting offensive line combinations and never used the same one more than twice in a row in 2019. This season, the Seminoles have had the same five starters three games in a row, which should become four straight on Saturday.

Pitt’s defensive front will provide one of the Seminoles' toughest challenges so far this year. Despite the 3-4 record, the Panthers' defense has been outstanding in 2020. They lead the nation in sacks (31) and yards per rush allowed (1.94), while also ranking fifth in total defense among all power-five conference teams.

Defensive linemen Patrick Jones II (seven), Rashad Weaver (4.5), and linebacker Phil Campbell III (4.5) all rank in the top-16 in individual sacks.

Pitt will be tasked with limiting Travis on the ground, but the Panthers have been strong in that area this season.

Earlier in the year, they held Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who has 406 rushing yards this season, to just 32 yards and 2.9 yards per carry in the Hurricanes' win over Pitt.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season, was sacked seven times in the Cardinals' loss at Pitt. Not counting the sacks, he was still limited to 31 yards on six carries.

There’s a chance that Pitt starting quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss his third consecutive game. Pickett suffered a left ankle injury against Boston College on Oct. 10 and missed starts against Miami and Notre Dame.

Pickett took his first snaps in practice on Thursday, so even if he plays, he may not be fully game-ready.

If he is out, redshirt freshman Joey Yellen will get his third straight start. In Yellen’s first two games, he’s completed just 32-of-77 passes for 378 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Panthers also rank just 104th in the nation in rushing.

On Florida State’s side, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen could both return to the lineup Saturday. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said Terry is a game-time decision as he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury. Nasirildeen missed the first six games of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, but he practiced this week.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following me, and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

