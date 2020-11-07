TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 10 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Walton at Florida High

Colquitt County at Lowndes County

Valdosta at Houston County

Lincoln at Godby

Fitzgerald at Thomasville

Taylor County at Franklin County

Clinch County at Brooks County

Rickards at Chiles

FAMU DRS at NFC

Cairo at Thomas County Central

Freeport at Liberty County

Griffin Christian at Georgia Christian

Munroe at University Christian

Bainbridge at Westover

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: November 6, 2020 FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is here to run down all of your scores and highlights from Week 10 of the season across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.