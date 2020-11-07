Advertisement

Football Friday Night: November 6, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 10 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

  • Walton at Florida High
  • Colquitt County at Lowndes County
  • Valdosta at Houston County
  • Lincoln at Godby
  • Fitzgerald at Thomasville
  • Taylor County at Franklin County
  • Clinch County at Brooks County
  • Rickards at Chiles
  • FAMU DRS at NFC
  • Cairo at Thomas County Central
  • Freeport at Liberty County
  • Griffin Christian at Georgia Christian
  • Munroe at University Christian
  • Bainbridge at Westover

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: November 6, 2020

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is here to run down all of your scores and highlights from Week 10 of the season across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, November 6, 2020

