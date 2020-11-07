Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 7 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The November morning felt more like a April morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The clouds were also sticking around with showers to the east of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Rain chances will increase as the day progresses to around 40%. Highs will get into the lower 80s for Saturday.

The moisture will be a little lower Sunday with less cloud coverage, but rain chances will be around 20%. Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week, but the specifics on impacts to the Big Bend and South Georgia remain unknown. At the very least, better rain chances are in the forecast starting Tuesday. The pattern is expected to improve by late week with only a slight chance of a shower Friday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 80s and lows ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

