Tropical Storm Eta forecast to enter Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eta returned to tropical-storm status Saturday morning as it aimed for Cuba and may impact South Florida.

Eta was centered 50 miles north of Grand Cayman according to the 1 p.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northeast at a brisk 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The minimum central pressure has fallen since Saturday morning to 994 millibars.

Tropical Storm Eta - Saturday, Nov. 7 1 p.m. advisory (WCTV)

The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in central Cuba Saturday night and move more northward into the Florida Straits on Sunday according to the official forecast. Eta is forecast to move northwestward around an upper-level trough of low pressure into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s center could reach South Florida, prompting tropical storm warnings from the Florida coast from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, and The Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected where the warning is in effect along with heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are possible between Saturday and Thursday morning.

For the Big Bend and South Georgia, exact impacts are difficult to predict. Forecast models differ on the path while the interaction with the trough may alter the storm’s wind field and location of rain. At best, rain chances will be elevated starting as soon as Monday as more moisture is forecast to move in. As of Saturday afternoon, the odds of tropical-storm-force winds for Apalachicola through Tuesday afternoon are at 10%. Eta will need to be monitored over the next several days.

