Celebrating 100 years: Mildred Mark’s birthday

One local woman reaches a milestone. Mildred Marks was greeted by family and friends on Saturday with a ‘birthday drive-thru’.

Mildred walked out of Elmcroft Senior Living Facility, shocked at what she saw. With her quick wit, she remembers exactly what day it is, “What day is it?," she asks the rhetorical question, "November the 7th.”

That day-is her birthday, 100th to be exact. Throughout the years she is known to greet with a compliment, “Hey there girl!" she expresses to another family member, "You look very pretty!”

She is also known to be gracious, for everything and everyone, “Girl that is good I appreciate that," she states to a friend after receiving compliments.

Her special day is no exception.

In the early afternoon, the sound of car horns, and a parade of loved ones, could be heard entering Elmcroft’s roundabout. Friends said their ‘hello’ and ‘I love you’ from their cars. Family dropped of their gifts and showered Mildred with adoration.

In response, Mildred blows kisses, and tells those that pass by kind words.

Mildred lived a life of service. She was born in 1920 in Louisiana, and spent her childhood largely at an HBCU called . Years later, she called Tallahassee home, and attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. With her husband and children, she moved down south to Miami. There she became a social worker with Jackson Memorial Hospital, and a public school teacher with Miami Dade Public Schools.

All the while she served as the face of various community organizations across the state, including being a diamond member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and one of the charter members of their historical Mt. Zion Church in Miami, FL.

Saturday, according to her son, former Mayor John Marks, was a tribute to the life she has led and the lives she has touched, “It is thrilling and I feel so blessed that I am able to be here and that my mother is able to have 100 years of what I know she will call a wonderful wonderful life.”

And while Mildred sits in her chair, she does her birthday boogie, and taps her toes, all while blowing kisses of gratitude, as she enters the new century filled with joy.

