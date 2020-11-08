Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -According to the Tallahassee Police Department, at around 11am on Sunday morning, officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street near Sharer Road.

According to TPD’s Facebook post, the investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling northbound on North Monroe Street. When that vehicle left the roadway, it struck a person on the side of the road.

Responding officers attempted lifesaving efforts to the victim. According to TPD, the pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Traffic Homicide Investigators have assumed the investigation. TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is still an open and active case. Updates will be provided as they become available.

