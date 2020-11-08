FSU dominated by Pitt, 41-17

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State started hot against Pitt, jumping out to a 14-3 lead less than 10 minutes into the game after an 88-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jordan Travis - which marked a school-record rush by a FSU quarterback. The bad news for FSU is that they had to play the rest of the game. From that point on, it was all about the Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pitt would outscore FSU 38-3 over the final 50:11 of the game to win 41-17.

The Seminoles (2-5, 1-5 ACC) were woeful in every way after Travis' long run. Travis would eventually be knocked out of the game by injury at the end of the first half - finishing his day 11-for-18 for 106 passing yards and an interception, along with 14 rushes for 83 yards and the touchdown. He was replaced by former starting quarterback James Blackman to open the third quarter, but after Blackman threw an interception on the first series of the second half, the Seminoles went with freshman Chubba Purdy for the remainder of the evening. Purdy threw a pick-6 late in the game, struggling himself, going 12-for-21 for 38 yards.

FSU’s three quarterbacks combined to go 23-for-41 for 144 yards and three interceptions - with each of them throwing one.

The Panthers (4-4, 3-4 ACC), snapped a four-game losing streak, behind the return of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. He was 21-for-27 for 210 passing yards. He also had three rushes for 13 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown. Reserve quarterback Nick Patti had two touchdown rushes, coming from two and one yard out. Running back Vincent Davis had 13 rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown. The most dangerous weapon for the Panthers was wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions, on 11 targets, for 127 receiving yards.

The Panthers defense put a touchdown on the board as well when safety Brandon Hill recorded a 50-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter off of Purdy.

On the evening, FSU finished with just 290 yards of offense. They had 144 yards through the air and 146 yards on the ground. FSU had just one net rushing yard after the first quarter. Travis finished as FSU’s leading rusher with 14 attempts for 83 yards and the touchdown. FSU’s leading receiver was tight end Camren McDonald with seven receptions for 61 yards, on seven targets. The Seminoles offensive line was dominated, surrendering seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss to Pitt.

The Panthers had 358 offensive yards on the evening, with 210 yards through the air and 148 yards on the ground. FSU recorded just one sack, and had eight total tackles for loss.

Both teams were heavily penalized, with Pitt recording nine penalties for 102 yards and FSU drawing eight flags for 57 yards.

FSU returns to action next weekend when they travel to face NC State. The Wolfpack is 4-3 on the season, with every game coming against ACC opponents.

Below is time-stamped updates of crucial moments, as well as notes about starters, players out and more.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.