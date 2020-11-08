Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 8 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like a late August morning than a November one in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday. Temperatures were not far from 70 degrees - nearly 20 degrees above the average low for Tallahassee. In fact, the morning temperatures were around 5 degrees lower than the normal high temperature. The sky is forecast be be more partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with the highs reaching into the lower to middle 80s with a 20% chance of a shower.

Rain chances will begin to creep up as Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early in the new work week. Deep moisture will increase starting late Monday in the viewing area, helping to increase rain odds. Specific details on impacts remain unknown as Eta is forecast to nearly stall in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by mid week, but it’s predicted to bring the threat of tropical-storm-force winds to the southern half of the Florida Peninsula along with heavy rain.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain very mild with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows mostly staying in the lower 70s, keeping that August feeling around.

