Tallahassee residents react to Saturday’s election results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People all over the country are reacting to Joe Biden being named president elect, including residents in the Florida capital who showed mixed emotions.

Supporters of Biden in Tallahassee say they’re excited about the results, recognizing the election’s implications.

“I’m feeling so freaking excited, this is the first presidential election I’ve been able to vote in and this is the most important election of most folks lifetime," shared Nikki Mauldin.

Mauldin expressed the importance this election has for all women but especially for women of color.

“I think that it’s absolutely amazing. I love how my lifetime it’s become normalized for women and women [of] color to be in these really important positions and all these young girls growing up can look up to them and see themselves represented," said Mauldin.

At the Florida State Capitol Saturday however, Trump supporters gathered for a rally and say they don’t feel the election should be decided yet.

“That’s what I’m here for we’re all here for voter transparency," explained Stuart Sawyer. "We want every vote to count, every legal vote to count and if Biden won fair and square, all right but I don’t think that’s the case right now.”

The group said they were taking a stand to show President Trump that he has their full support.

“But we want to keep the fight going because even if Trump isn’t elected we can always fight for conservative values no matter who is in the white house," shared Christa Hunter. “We’re not gonna stop doing that. So just to be out here to have that fun and not let that go.”

Each side say they hope the winner of this election can help bring the country back together again.

“I think it means that we have a chance to begin mending like all this division that’s been happened the last couple years and has been happening the entire time the country has existed," explained Tallahassee resident Kalysta Strauss.

One thing both parties can agree on is the want for a transparent election process and as long as there are fair results in the end they say they will be able to accept them.

