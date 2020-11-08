Tallahassee woman organizes “Pop-Up Mall” to help small businesses during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Small businesses are continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marah Hudson, a Tallahassee woman, decided to organize a “pop-up mall” to aid these recovery efforts.

Hudson tells WCTV vendors come from all over the Big Bend to sell their products.

The event is to help small businesses get back on their feet during the pandemic.

“Like Walmart gets our money every year right? Dillards gets our money every year but it’s nothing like shopping and giving back to those who actually are taking their time to put into their craft and their service that they are providing to you, so that’s the love that belongs into that,” Hudson said.

Hudson says her goal is to continue having the pop-up event once a month.

If you are interested in being a part of the event, you can call Marah Hudson at (850) 661-9316.

