FAMU football completes first official day of practice in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today was the first official practice for the Florida A&M football team as the team gears up for the 2021 spring football season.

The Rattlers have had walk throughs for the past five weeks, but this was the first official day of practice.

The team’s six-game season is already down to four after Bethune-Cookman university opted not to have a spring sports in 2021. There are concerns that South Carolina State might follow suit after a reported uptick in coronavirus cases, which would leave the Rattlers with two games.

However, it sounds like, the Rattlers are have no intentions of canceling their season.

“They have many different scenarios on the table,” Coach Simmons said. “We have a model where we have broken up into divisions -- north and south division. Obviously, if they are not enough to teams to do divisional play, we’ll have to come up with another contingency plan. They have been long at it. They have had numerous meeting about the different scenarios and possibilities of playing, but I think right now most of us want to play football.”

Coach Simmons said teams have until Nov. 16 to opt of the spring season. Right now, FAMU’s first game of the spring season will be Feb. 20 at South Carolina State.

