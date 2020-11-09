Advertisement

FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham talks about exotic quarterback sneak against Pitt

Kenny Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham(FSU Sports Information)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football team is now 2-5 after Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

This was a game where the offense came out strong, scoring two touchdowns on its first two possessions.

The creative mind of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was on full display. In the first quarter, with Florida State on the one-yard line, he brought tight end Wyatt Rector in motion and then had him go under center and run a quarterback sneak. He’s Coach Dillingham on the play call.

“They showed that if the quarterback went under center they were going to squeeze it and deny the sneak,” FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dilligham said. “We knew that if we could get someone else in that position that we could get a sneak. That was something that we wanted to do that we felt would get us a yard or two, whether it was a third-and-short or on the goal line.”

Rector is a former quarterback, which gave Coach Dillingham the comfort to run that play.

