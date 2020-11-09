GBI looking for 'armed and dangerous’ Stewart County murder suspect

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect in connection to a weekend murder in Lumpkin.

According to the GBI, 32-year-old Charles Deandrea Jenkins is wanted in connection to a killing that happened on Saturday in Lumpkin, which is located in Stewart County. Jenkins is a Black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown eyes.

The Lumpkin Police Department is also looking for Jenkins.

If you have any information for investigators, reach out to the GBI at 229-931-2439. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.