Advertisement

GBI looking for 'armed and dangerous’ Stewart County murder suspect

According to the GBI, 32-year-old Charles Deandrea Jenkins is wanted in connection to a killing...
According to the GBI, 32-year-old Charles Deandrea Jenkins is wanted in connection to a killing that happened on Saturday in Lumpkin, which is located in Stewart County.(GBI)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect in connection to a weekend murder in Lumpkin.

According to the GBI, 32-year-old Charles Deandrea Jenkins is wanted in connection to a killing that happened on Saturday in Lumpkin, which is located in Stewart County. Jenkins is a Black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown eyes.

The Lumpkin Police Department is also looking for Jenkins.

If you have any information for investigators, reach out to the GBI at 229-931-2439. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe
Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 10 a.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Protesters gather in Tallahassee in support of President Trump after election results were...
Tallahassee residents react to Saturday’s election results
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2020
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Fox tests positive for rabies
Thomas County fox positive for rabies
Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 10 a.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend