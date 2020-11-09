Leon’s boys basketball head coach takes season off, cites COVID-19 concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In boys high school basketball, the Leon boys will take the floor this season without head coach Sean Crowe, who is not coaching because of coronavirus concerns. Lead assistant coach Kelvin Graves Sr. confirmed the news.

Coach Graves will step in and assume the head coaching duties. Coach Graves has head coaching experience. He was formerly the head girls coach at Chiles from 2009 to 2015. He’s confident he can lead these guys.

“I’ve been Coach Crowe’s lead assistant for the last six years,” interim coach Kelvin Graves Sr., said. “Four at FAMU DRS and two years [at Leon]. We’ve been together, we know each other’s style, we know each other’s system. It’s a seamless transition putting me in as the interim head coach.”

Last season, Leon went 10-17 overall and fell to Lincoln in the district tournament.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.