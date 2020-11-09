Lobster Mac & Cheese
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 8 tablespoons butter, divided
- 4 - 3 oz lobster tails, meat medium diced chunks
- 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons thyme, chopped
- 6 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
- 3 cups half-and-half
- 16 oz Gruyere cheese, grated
- 12 oz Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
- 6 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup cooked bacon, chopped
- 1 lb macaroni noodles, cooked according to package directions
- Butter pan spray
- 1 cup butter cracker crumbs, tossed in ¼ cup melted butter, for topping
METHOD
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat; sauté lobster for 2 3 minutes; add garlic and thyme cook for 1 minute, remove lobster from Dutch oven and set aside.
Add remaining butter to pot and melt over medium heat; form a roux by stirring in flour and cook for 2 minutes.
Stir in half-and-half and bring to a simmer.
Reduce heat to low and add Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses, green onions, bacon and lobster.
Season to taste with salt and pepper; stir in cooked pasta and transfer to a 9 x 13 inch baking dish coated with pan spray; top with crackers and bake 10-15 minutes until lightly browned and heated through.
Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.