Lobster Mac & Cheese

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 8 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 4 - 3 oz lobster tails, meat medium diced chunks
  • 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons thyme, chopped
  • 6 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups half-and-half
  • 16 oz Gruyere cheese, grated
  • 12 oz Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
  • 6 green onions, sliced
  • 1 cup cooked bacon, chopped
  • 1 lb macaroni noodles, cooked according to package directions
  • Butter pan spray
  • 1 cup butter cracker crumbs, tossed in ¼ cup melted butter, for topping

METHOD

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat; sauté lobster for 2 3 minutes; add garlic and thyme cook for 1 minute, remove lobster from Dutch oven and set aside.

Add remaining butter to pot and melt over medium heat; form a roux by stirring in flour and cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in half-and-half and bring to a simmer.

Reduce heat to low and add Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses, green onions, bacon and lobster.

Season to taste with salt and pepper; stir in cooked pasta and transfer to a 9 x 13 inch baking dish coated with pan spray; top with crackers and bake 10-15 minutes until lightly browned and heated through.

Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.

