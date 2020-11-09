Maitland man becomes first with Down syndrome to finish IRONMAN race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chris Nikic, a 21-year-old man from Maitland, Florida, became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an IRONMAN triathlon.

Nikic competed in the race in Panama City Beach on Saturday. He crossed the finish line at a little over 16 hours. That was after a more than 2-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

Nikic says his secret is to achieve his motto: 1% better every day.

He hopes to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.