National Geographic captures animals at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is going behind the lens at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Wakulla County.

With every flash, the thirty year veteran photographer is capturing an existence and a story.

“I could see there were many, many species that would never ever be photographed well, and never have their stories told to the world before they go extinct,” said Sartore.

Nearly fifteen years ago he founded the National Geographic Photo Ark. It’s an effort to photograph every living species on each before it’s too late, and hopefully, inspire people to care to take care of them.

The project is now up to more than 10,800 species, and stands as the world’s largest collection of studio lit, black and white background portraits of animals.

“So that people can see what biodiversity looks like and get excited about it,” Sartore said. “And realize that, as these other species go away so could we.”

The Photo Ark Founder says there are an estimated 15,000 species at zoos and aquariums around the world. They’re working to capture each of them.

This week that effort is taking Sartore to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

“Most people just think of game fish coming out of the gulf, but there are thousands and thousands and thousands of other species out there, and they are amazing looking,” Sartore described species near the Big Bend.

It’s that diversity that inspired Jack Rudloe to start the marine lab more than fifty years ago.

“We’re not just a big public aquarium,” Rudloe said. “What we do is we ship marine life to schools and research laboratories.”

Rudloe says the effort to bring attention to these animals isn’t just a job for the Photo Ark, but “Noah’s Ark,” which he describes as zoos and aquariums, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab included, all over the world working to inspire other to help save the planet.

“There’s some inherent part of humanity that feels a responsibility to this thing,” Rudloe said. “This is what we could be losing, and this is what we’re here to protect.”

