Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 9 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild November morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia with clouds and a few showers in South Georgia. The odds of showers will be higher Monday as moisture from Tropical Storm Eta moves into the region. Rain chances will be at 50% Monday and increase to 60% Tuesday. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 80s over the next several days with lows staying in the 70s.

The long-range forecast track of Eta remains very uncertain as steering currents will be weak starting Tuesday, and models differ on the future path. For now, the viewing area will only see higher rain chances. Eta will continue to be monitored.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.