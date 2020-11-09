Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A spike in suicides in Tallahassee has local police concerned; the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to feelings of isolation.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the numbers fluctuate every year, but 2020′s statistics are worrying.

There were six death investigations that were ruled suicides in 2019; so far, there have been 19 death investigations ruled suicides in 2020.

“The isolation that still continues with some folks working from home, schooling from home, the stressors that come in with that. Politically, the unrest that we have in our country right now, all of those things spike up the stress,” said TPD Lieutenant George Creamer.

Lieutenant Creamer says social activities where you might notice warning signs aren’t taking place.

“Do those checks with your families, do those checks with your friends,” said Creamer. “Go visit your neighbor, or call your neighbor and check in with them.”

The deaths also affect the TPD officers responding to calls.

“Suicides are truly a tragedy; homicides, any death is a tragedy. But a suicide, and what the family has to deal with, and what the family has seen; trying to come to those answers for them, and trying to help them, it’s extreme stress for our officers,” said Lieutenant Creamer.

Creamer says TPD has employee assistance and chaplain programs, and many officers can lean on each other.

There are many other resources available to members of the community as well.

2-1-1 Big Bend has two mental health navigators who connect individuals with resources they need.

“If you get past that fear to call our hotline, you find out that’s it’s a very well trained paraprofessional on the line that’s very empathetic,” said Carrie Tyree, the director of hotline programs at 2-1-1 Big Bend.

Tyree says Helpline 2-1-1 has had a 35% increase in calls in the last three months, with 300 suicide-related calls in that time period; “suicide-related” includes friends and families who may be calling with concerns about how to help loved ones.

In addition to resources at 2-1-1 Big Bend, the Apalachee Center has a Mobile Response Team, which is a 24/7 “on-call crisis intervention service.”

The service is for all eight counties in the area, including Leon, Liberty, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla. You can call (800) 342-0774.

