Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

