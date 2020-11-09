Advertisement

Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road

(MGN)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a pickup truck hit her on Deer Lake Road in Leon County Sunday evening.

In a press release, the Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling northbound on Deer Lake Road around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Green Land Drive, when the girl was walking in the grassy median along the road.

The report says the truck traveled off the roadway onto the median, hitting the girl. FHP says the truck then continued traveling north on Deer Lake Road without stopping.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 850-410-3046.

