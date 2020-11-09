Advertisement

Thomas County fox positive for rabies

Fox tests positive for rabies
Fox tests positive for rabies(MGN Online)
By Dave Miller | WALB News
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In mid-October, a fox that tested positive for rabies was killed on Dixon Lane near Fletcher Street and the Second Presbyterian Church, according to Thomas County Health Department Environmental Health Manager Spencer Bowen.

He said the fox attacked an adult, who is currently undergoing prophylactic treatment.

“Other foxes have been sighted in the area. We want people to be aware the foxes are there and to be cautious,” Bowen said.

“Please keep your animals inside whenever possible and avoid approaching any wild animals,” he said.

Rabies is endemic, or common, in Southwest Georgia’s wild animal population, he pointed out. “Consequently, during any encounter, there is the possibility of rabies exposure,” Bowen said. If untreated in humans, rabies is nearly always fatal.

“We are concerned about people being exposed to the rabies virus through pets whose vaccinations are not up-to-date, through stray animals that have not been vaccinated and through wild animals, any of which could catch the infection and pass it along through their saliva,” he said.

Anyone bitten or scratched by wild animals or strays should seek immediate medical attention and contact the Thomas County Environmental Health Department and law enforcement, he said. “You should not attempt to catch the animal yourself. The authorities will handle that so that it can be tested for rabies.”

Georgia law requires dogs and cats three months old and older to be vaccinated against rabies. Pet ferrets should also receive rabies inoculations, as should susceptible livestock, Bowen said.

For more information about rabies, contact the Thomas County Environmental Health Department at 229-226-4241 or go online

