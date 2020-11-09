Traffic Alert: Crash on I-75 in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON CO., Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on I-75 around mile marker 462.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Right now, we know there are injuries as a result of the crash, but WCTV cannot confirm the extent of those injuries.

FHP has the far left northbound lane closed as the crash continues to be cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.