CDC director meets with FAMU, FSU leaders, tours Bragg testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital City’s fight against COVID-19 is capturing the attention of CDC Director Robert Redfield, who spent Monday in Tallahassee getting a first-hand look at the city’s planning and testing.

Dr. Redfield made the short trip from Atlanta and met with leaders at the Florida Department of Health, including Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

The director also met with leadership at Florida State University. In a university press release, Dr. Redfield congratulated FSU for creating a testing lab on site. He said he was impressed with campuses around the country for (mostly) keeping cases low.

“I thought we were in real trouble with college campuses,” he said. “And in fact they’re a beacon of hope.”

Dr. Redfield then met with Florida A&M officials. FAMU’s president, Dr. Larry Robinson, struck a positive tone in an interview with WCTV.

“We will get through this, I feel very optimistic about it," he said.

Dr. Robinson said he talked about college reopening guidelines during an hour-long round table with the CDC director and other university officials.

“We gave a lot more detail on our reopening plan, and how heavily we rely on CDC guidelines in developing that plan," he said.

Dr. Robinson asked for additional guidance for universities as the upcoming holiday travel season gets closer. FAMU, like other schools, is allowing most students to stay home following Thanksgiving Break.

Dr. Robinson said the director expected new guidelines to emerge in coming weeks.

The director also toured the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site, which was one of the first sites to open in Tallahassee back in April.

“We have worked very hard to get us to this point,” Dr. Robinson said.

The group talked about opening up testing opportunities to the most vulnerable communities. Up until recently, the Bond Community Health Center played an active role in administering tests there.

CEO Dr. Temple Robinson reflected on the journey so far.

“To see the testing site at Bragg stadium go from where it was, the good we were able to do early on, and now the extension of those services, it’s very heartwarming,” she said.

Dr. Redfield’s tour was closed to the public, and the media.

