City and County to vote on Welaunee amendments at Tuesday’s meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City and County Commissioners are set to vote on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan during an Adoption Hearing on Tuesday evening at 6:00.

Conversations began last year about the Welaunee Critical Area; County Commissioners will be involved in the vote on text amendments, but only City Commissioners will vote on the map amendments.

After months of public input and revisions, members of the environmental group, “Keep It Rural,” say the plan is ready to be adopted. They say everyone had to compromise a bit.

Jeff Blair, the President of Keep It Rural, says the City did listen to stakeholders, going through multiple revisions and edits; he says it’s time for the plan to move forward.

Blair wants to ensure there is existing, solid framework that a potential developer would have to follow.

“To provide the direction for the development that would be needed across PUDs to ensure that the things that are important to our citizens; protecting the environment, water quality, and having plenty of open space and greenways and parks would be included,” said Blair.

Blair was frustrated with issues surrounding public comment during the pandemic; now that the City Commission is meeting in person, citizens can comment in person at City Hall, or over video software.

Some have raised concerns about the timing of the vote; two County Commissioners and one City Commissioner (Bryan Desloge, Mary Ann Lindley, and Elaine Bryant) will be leaving their local government seats a week after the vote.

Blair says he believes putting it off any longer would not be best.

“There’s a lot of good things in this plan, which I have described. It’s not perfect; a lot of it will have to be reviewed. But the main concern is that whenever a buyer does come along, that we have a really good structure and framework that would require them to take care of our community’s need,” said Blair.

The Welaunee Arch is separated into five total districts.

Under the edits to the proposed amendments, 40% of the total Arch must remain open space; however, Blair is proud of a new provision that would incentivize the creation of a Welaunee Habitat Park in what would be designated as District 5.

Each district must maintain a minimum of 25% of open space; however, potential developers for Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4 could have the option to trade some of their open space, placing it in District 5, and building a bit more on their section. It would result in the same amount of total open space, but more would be concentrated in District 5, allowing for the park.

Blair says he and his group wanted the Habitat Park land to be set aside automatically, but the incentive for developers to create it was a good compromise.

The adoption hearing begins at 6:00 on Tuesday.

