Florida electors react after Biden declared winner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Joe Biden is moving ahead with transition plans as media outlets project him to win the White House. However, President Donald Trump says he will challenge the election’s outcome, and there are still several weeks before results are official.

The Electoral College, which chooses the president, does not cast its votes until Dec. 14.

As of Monday afternoon, three states, Georgia, Alaska, and North Carolina, are still counting votes. Even when all the counting is done, there are several steps before Biden is officially elected president.

Charlotte Flynt is a Republican Florida Elector. When mentioning Biden’s president elect title, her response was “I am sorry, AP does not rule the world.”

She, along with fellow Florida Elector Jason Fischer, say the race for president was called too early. They are raising questions about voting irregularities.

“It is in the best interest to wait to start declaring winners for president until those irregularities have been looked at, until the electoral college has gone and voted, because constitutionally that is when you get a president elect,” Fischer says.

So far, there is no evidence of widespread voting issues, and no sign that the outcome will change. That is according to Florida State University Political Scientist Dr. Carol Weissert.

“That would be very unusual and I think that is a little hysteria at this point,” Weissert says.

Fischer also believes that the court system will iron out any irregularities.

Steps still have to be taken in the electoral process. States like Georgia are still tabulating results, and with close margins, the ballots will get a look over.

“This is not unusual,” Dr. Weissert says. “In 2018, we had three recounts in Florida for three statewide elections. A lot of times, they are very close and we want to make sure we have it right, so recounts are a perfectly normal thing to do.”

Each state will certify its count a few weeks after the election. For Florida, that date is Nov. 17th, while in Georgia, it’s Nov. 20.

Then, on Dec. 8, electors are formally chosen and six days later, on Dec. 14, they will meet to cast their votes.

With results being contested across the country, Fischer says “it is possible that those election results don’t get resolved in those other states, that they don’t get certified and there is a scenario where nobody gets 270 votes... but I don’t think it is going to go to the U.S. Congress to decide who the president is.”

For reference, there have only been three times in U.S. history where the House of Representatives picked a president: in 1801, 1825 and 1837.

“Something may arise that we don’t know of, but I think so far Florida is not the only one that has done things right, I think a number of other states have too," Weissert says. "And I think we should be proud of that because it has been an election, a watershed election as far as turnout.”

All three individuals tell WCTV they are proud of Florida for getting their votes counted efficiently and quickly.

According to the electors WCTV spoke with, it would be very rare if numbers were to change significantly.

On Dec. 23, the electoral votes head to Congress, and on Jan. 6 those votes will be counted. Jan. 20 is Inauguration Day for the new president and vice president.

