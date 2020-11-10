Florida State WBB releases OOC schedule, opens season at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2004 the Florida State Seminoles and Florida A&M Rattlers will share the floor in women’s basketball on Nov. 25, as FSU releases its non-conference schedule. The ‘Noles and the Fangs will open the season at the Lawson Center, the Garnet and Gold’s first trip to the venue and FAMU’s first time hosting its next door neighbor since 1997 in FSU Interim Head Coach Brook Wyckoff’s first game as a player.

“[Wyckoff and I] talked about it in passing,” said first year FAMU Head Coach Shalon Pillow, whose friendship with Wyckoff dates back to days of AAU ball in their native Cincinnati. “The next thing I know I think the AD’s got together and it worked out because we both needed a game and why not? We’re right across the railroad tracks from one another. I think it’s great for the community.”

The Seminoles are on a four-game winning streak against the Orange and Green, holding a 25-8 advantage in the all-time series. The Rattlers' last win over the Tribe was a 73-65 triumph at the Donald L. Tucker Center in 1994. It’s unknown at this time if fans will be allowed at the Lawson Center for the season opener.

The meeting of Tallahassee’s two D-I programs is the first of four matchups in Florida State’s out-of-conference slate. FSU welcomes rival Florida in its home opener on Nov. 29 where the Seminoles carry a five-game home winning streak against the Gators. Florida State’s first game outside city limits will be a trip to Evanston, Ill. to face Northwestern as a part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 3 before closing non-conference play at home against Austin Peay on Dec. 6.

The Seminoles are still without an ACC schedule while Florida A&M will play a regional MEAC schedule which is currently in doubt following Bethune-Cookman’s announcement it will not participate in athletics this season.

