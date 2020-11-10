Former Jeopardy! contestants remember Alex Trebek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Jeopardy! contestants in Tallahassee are paying tribute to a television legend.

Long time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday after a nearly two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Since then, an outpouring of memories and ‘thank yous’ have flooded social media.

Trebek hosted the popular trivia game show since it began in 1984. Over the course of the show’s three decades, Trebek made a lasting impression on million of people across generations.

One of those is Sophie Casarico.

“He’s just unflappable, and he’s so compassionate,” Casaribo remembered Trebek.

The Florida State University senior competed in the College Championship that aired last April. She remembers the host as being professional and kind.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it yet,” Casarico said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet that we’re living in a world that he doesn’t exist.”

Like so many, she says that world is hard to imagine.

Since his passing, many people took to social media to share memories and express condolences.

Former ‘greatest contestants’ Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer tweeted Sunday sharing some of their favorites moments.

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent condolences to family and friends.

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Tallahassee resident Greg Bacon was a Jeopardy contestant last fall. He says, when Trebek speaks with you, you feel as if you’ve known each other forever.

Bacon also shared that as he was leaving the stage after taping, he caught eyes with Trebek. The host told him, 'You’re a good player," a memory he will never forget.

Trebek left a world with more answers, and generations with a love for learning.

“I felt like this massive nerd, but watching Jeopardy! being an annoying know-it-all was suddenly how you won the game,” Casarico said. “Watching the show I just felt like, I don’t know it was my happy place. It was my safe space, and I know he meant that for so many other people.”

The final show Trebek taped hosting is scheduled to air on Christmas.

