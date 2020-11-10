FSU men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has released its full schedule for the men’s basketball 2020-21 season.

FSU posted its entire schedule after the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its men’s basketball schedule at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Seminoles will play 15 home games and 10 away games this season.

See the schedule below (home games highlighted in red):

Nov. 27, 2020: Gardner Webb vs. FSU

Dec. 2, 2020: North Florida vs. FSU

Dec. 9, 2020: Indiana vs. FSU

Dec. 12, 2020: Florida vs. FSU

Dec. 15, 2020: Georgia Tech vs. FSU

Dec. 19, 2020: UCF vs. FSU

Dec. 29/30, 2020: FSU @ Clemson

Jan. 2, 2021: No. 9 Duke vs. FSU

Jan. 5/6 2021: FSU @ Syracuse

Jan. 9, 2021: FSU @ Pittsburgh

Jan. 12/13, 2021: NC State vs. FSU

Jan. 16, 2021: No. 16 North Carolina vs. FSU

Jan. 18, 2021: FSU @ Louisville

Jan. 23, 2021: Clemson vs. FSU

Jan. 26/27, 2021: Miami vs. FSU

Jan. 30, 2021: FSU @ Georgia Tech

Feb. 2/3, 2021: FSU @ Boston College

Feb. 9/10, 2021: FSU @ Virginia Tech

Feb. 13, 2021: Wake Forest vs. FSU

Feb. 15, 2021: No. 4 Virginia vs. FSU

Feb. 20, 2021: Virginia Tech vs. FSU

Feb. 23/24, 2021: FSU @ Miami

Feb. 27, 2021: FSU @ No. 16 North Carolina

March 2/3, 2021: Boston College vs. FSU

March 6, 2021: FSU @ Notre Dame

Our 2020-21 schedule is OUT! Retweet if you’re excited for November 27th! 🔥#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/aqqda5bzMc — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 10, 2020

The ACC says all of its teams will play 20 conference games in the 2020-21 season. ACC play begins on Dec. 12, 2020, and runs through March 6, 2021. Syracuse will play at Boston College for the first ACC game of the season. The 2021 ACC Tournament will take place from March 9 to March 13, 2021, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

If coronavirus causes cancellations, games will only be rescheduled if both teams can work it in their schedules, the ACC says.

“Our institutions, following the guidance of our league’s Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league’s rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary.”

Four ACC teams, including No. 21 Florida State, are ranked in the AP’s Preseason Top 25 Poll. No. 4 Virginia, No. 9 Duke and No. 16 UNC are the other ACC squads ranked in the preseason poll.

Game times and where to watch them will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.