GBI searching for suspect in Cook County shooting

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that happened over the weekend in Lenox.

The GBI is looking for 26-year-old Davontae Deandre Brown on murder and aggravated assault warrants.

The incident happened at 41 James Road on Sunday morning.

The GBI is investigating three people shot at a residence in Lenox in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the... Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday, November 9, 2020

David Barron is a pastor and the owner of The Shed, located on 41 James Road, it’s right next to his house.

It was a spot built for community gatherings, birthdays, family reunions, cookouts and football.

“Saturday night around 2 o’clock I was in bed, ... called me and said there was a shooting and I hear some gunshots. By the time I got up, I saw people running and came to the door and got dressed and I came up. Someone told us there was someone laying out there and thought he was dead,” said Barron.

According to the GBI, when officers arrived, they found Jeremy Deberry, 30, of Adel, dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside. Two other men, both 27-years-old and from Berrien County, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated at Berrien County Hospital and released. Deberry’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Barron said he didn’t know any of the victims, they weren’t locals.

“Regardless, it was some life taken out here and I had to see it laying in my yard, I don’t feel right about it. That made me think about letting people have something inside with a bunch of young people,” said Barron.

Barron said when the place was first built, he let everyone know that nothing physical would be tolerated.

He said the area is a very quiet and calm one, not a usual place for crime.

“I just hate it because it was somebody’s child, somebody’s brother, dad or uncle. I just hate it. I wish it wouldn’t happen,” said Barron.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-3030.

