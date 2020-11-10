Georgia leaders debunk voting fraud rumors

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As several counties in Georgia continue tallying up votes for the presidential race, a state election official spoke out against voting conspiracies and fraud accusations in an Atlanta press conference Monday morning.

In his address to the nation, Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State’s office said 7,786 provisional military ballots in total did not make it back to their counties by the legally mandated cutoff date and were not counted.

But Sterling claims there were no issues during the election in Georgia when it came to casting ballots in person on their new voting system, Dominion Software.

“What I don’t like is people out there trying to undermine the system that was put together so hard by the secretary’s office and those county elections directors,” he said.

Sterling confronted several rumors regarding inaccuracy of the state’s voting process:

In response to a viral video of voters “dumpster-diving” for ballots in Spaulding County, he said there were no ballots found in any dumpsters. They found empty security envelopes.

In response to the number of ballots cast allegedly being about twice the amount of voters in Gwinnett County, Sterling said the reporting system counted pages instead of ballots. And under the federal Voting Rights Act, Gwinnett is the one and only county in Georgia required to provide both English and Spanish options, making the ballot two pages long.

After Fulton County officials reported results, Sterling said a box of damaged ballots were found and more than 100 ballots were scanned incorrectly under absentee ballots. ]The Secretary of State’s office said all ballots were accounted for, though, and observers from both parties and the state oversaw the issue.

“The facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes,” he said. “And that’s one of the things we’re focusing on here is getting our count accurate.”

According to a Sunday press release from President Trump’s campaign, republican congressman Doug Collins is set to lead their recount team in Georgia.

Collins gave up his position as a U.S. Representative to run for a Senate seat representing Georgia. He fell short in the race, though, against Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock.

In the statement, Collins says the Trump campaign is “confident” the recounting group will “find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities.”

“When the margins are this tight, every little thing matters. So this office will thoroughly investigate,” Sterling said. “We know the system counted properly. We know the ballots that were there were counted properly and correctly. We know that. We’re going to have an audit to prove it. And it looks like more than likely, the president will ask for a recount to reaffirm that.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump’s campaign has not yet presented any evidence backing their claims.

“There’s a lot of miss information. There’s a lot of scare-tactics going on. There’s a lot of rumors and Facebook nonsense,” Lowndes County elections supervisor Deb Cox told WCTV.

She says despite rumors, there were no machine problems or voting irregularities to report locally.

“I have total confidence in the equipment. I got to see firsthand that it works really well,” she said.

Although election recounts have happened many times in Georgia, this would be the state’s very first with the new Dominion Software. County election officials say they’re awaiting detailed instruction from the state this week.

All Lowndes County votes were finalized Friday.

So far, 69 counties have certified their election results, and 90 are still counting. All counties must certify their results by Friday.

According to Georgia law, state officials will then have one week to certify the total results by November 20.

As for the recount, Sterling says no election is perfect, and the results will not match up exactly.

“We are going to find that people did illegally vote. That’s going to happen. There are going to be double-voters,” he said. “That will be found. Is it 10,353? Unlikely.”

Georgia has consistently voted republican in presidential elections since 1992.

But following the close gubernatorial race in 2018 and with Gwinnett and Cobb counties both voting democrat for the last few years, Sterling says Georgia potentially flipping blue this year should come at no surprise.

“Anyone who has been here is aware of the fact that none of this was sudden,” he said. “None of this is sudden. None of this is really overly-surprising to the pundit to track what’s going on in Georgia.”

