Advertisement

Godby football to rely on defense headed into play-in game

Godby Football
Godby Football(Joey Lamar)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby Cougars football team is in a play-in game this Thursday against Paxon School for Advanced Studies. The Cougars hope to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Godby comes into the contest with a 3-3 record. They put forth a brilliant second half against Lincoln, but could not come away with the win in a 36-32 loss.

The defense has carried the Cougars all season and they will need another good performance from the defense if they wish to keep their season alive.

“Like coach said adversity,” defensive end Xavier Young said. “Fixing our mistakes. Don’t let the blood run thick. It’s basically been just correcting everything we can correct. Control what we can control. We can’t worry about what the other team is doing. We can just do what we can do to beat the other team. We’re not worried about the score, we’re not worried about how much time is on the clock, we are just playing to the end. Forty-eight minutes.”

According to Maxpreps, this road game for Godby has been moved to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe
Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2020
Protesters gather in Tallahassee in support of President Trump after election results were...
Tallahassee residents react to Saturday’s election results

Latest News

Soccer
Florida High boys tie Wakulla, Maclay girls earn shutout win on pitch
FAMU Football
FAMU football completes first official day of practice in 2020
Leon Boys Basketball
Leon’s boys basketball head coach takes season off, cites COVID-19 concerns
Kenny Dillingham
FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham talks about exotic quarterback sneak against Pitt