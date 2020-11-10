Godby football to rely on defense headed into play-in game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby Cougars football team is in a play-in game this Thursday against Paxon School for Advanced Studies. The Cougars hope to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Godby comes into the contest with a 3-3 record. They put forth a brilliant second half against Lincoln, but could not come away with the win in a 36-32 loss.

The defense has carried the Cougars all season and they will need another good performance from the defense if they wish to keep their season alive.

“Like coach said adversity,” defensive end Xavier Young said. “Fixing our mistakes. Don’t let the blood run thick. It’s basically been just correcting everything we can correct. Control what we can control. We can’t worry about what the other team is doing. We can just do what we can do to beat the other team. We’re not worried about the score, we’re not worried about how much time is on the clock, we are just playing to the end. Forty-eight minutes.”

According to Maxpreps, this road game for Godby has been moved to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

