Advertisement

Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought

Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.

Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe
Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2020
Protesters gather in Tallahassee in support of President Trump after election results were...
Tallahassee residents react to Saturday’s election results

Latest News

Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
Long time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday after a nearly two year battle with pancreatic...
Former Jeopardy! contestants remember Alex Trebek
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield tours Tallahassee's Bragg testing site, talking with FAMU...
CDC director meets with FAMU, FSU leaders, tours Bragg testing site