Leon County Special Olympics volunteers place flags at national cemetery ahead of Veterans Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Volunteers for the Leon County Special Olympics laid flags for fallen veterans at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday.

The group did this in recognition of the service men and women ahead of Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The organization says it’s happy to be doing its part to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think it is a humbling experience for them,” Special Olympics Vice President Timothy Hodgins says. “I know some of them have family members that are veterans and still alive, and deceased, so I think it is a very humbling experience and it’s very humbling for me as well.”

The Special Olympics team has plans to give letters of thanks to veterans on Wednesday, as another effort to show their appreciation.

