Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Eta was slowly moving northerly Tuesday evening as the forecast track has shifted slightly east. There is still a lot of uncertainty with timing and the track, but better rain chances will be in the forecast through the weekend. Eta is forecast to weaken as it moves north and encounters lower water temperatures and higher wind shear. Highs will be in the 80s and lows near 70 through Saturday. Drier air and cooler temps are in the forecast in the beginning of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Tuesday morning.

