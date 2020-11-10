Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

Copyright 2020 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road
Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 9, 2020
TPD is concerned as suicides in Tallahassee spike during 2020.
Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
City and County Commissioners are set to vote on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan during an...
City and County to vote on Welaunee amendments at Tuesday’s meeting
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm