Advertisement

Propst’s 300th win could also lock up region title

Rush Propst
Rush Propst(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats football team has won its last three contests and will play for the region title this Friday at Lee County.

The Trojans are ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAA, according to the AJC. However, Valdosta has looked just as good over the last three weeks. They have outscored their opponents, 86-14. Also a win Friday night, would give Rush Propst his 300th career victory as a head coach.

He said he thought about it over the summer, but not since the season started.

“It’s a milestone,” Propst said, “but at the end of the day I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about winning the last football game. That’s the key to any season is wining the last game and if you have that mentality, you’ll always be successful”

Currently, Rush Propst has a career record of 299-99. In Georgia, his record is 123-38. In Alabama, his record is 176-61. There are 13 coaches in Georgia wo have amassed 300 wins. Alan Chadwick at Marist is the only current head coach at 392-73.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta - Monday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. advisory
Eta in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road
Fatal pedestrian crash off North Monroe
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 9, 2020
TPD is concerned as suicides in Tallahassee spike during 2020.
Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee

Latest News

Godby Football
Godby football to rely on defense headed into play-in game
Soccer
Florida High boys tie Wakulla, Maclay girls earn shutout win on pitch
FAMU Football
FAMU football completes first official day of practice in 2020
Leon Boys Basketball
Leon’s boys basketball head coach takes season off, cites COVID-19 concerns