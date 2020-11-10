Propst’s 300th win could also lock up region title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats football team has won its last three contests and will play for the region title this Friday at Lee County.

The Trojans are ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAA, according to the AJC. However, Valdosta has looked just as good over the last three weeks. They have outscored their opponents, 86-14. Also a win Friday night, would give Rush Propst his 300th career victory as a head coach.

He said he thought about it over the summer, but not since the season started.

“It’s a milestone,” Propst said, “but at the end of the day I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about winning the last football game. That’s the key to any season is wining the last game and if you have that mentality, you’ll always be successful”

Currently, Rush Propst has a career record of 299-99. In Georgia, his record is 123-38. In Alabama, his record is 176-61. There are 13 coaches in Georgia wo have amassed 300 wins. Alan Chadwick at Marist is the only current head coach at 392-73.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.