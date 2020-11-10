Tallahassee City Commission votes to create mental health crisis team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously voted to create a crisis team, which would focus on responding to non-violent mental health related calls for service.

The three person team would be dispatched to a scene where someone may be having a mental health issue.

The city is partnering with the Apalachee Center to create this team, and the center would be responsible for hiring two mental health professionals.

The other members of the team will include an EMT and a police officer, who would not be wearing their uniform while responding. Mayor John Dailey called for the creation of this unit in a press conference after the grand jury decision about the three officer-involved shootings in 2020.

“Sometimes when people are in a crisis situation, it’s actually the environment and those that are involved in the crisis that can actually make a difference," Dailey says. "So if we can help diffuse the situation by having a plainclothes officer as part of the response team rather than a uniform, lights and sirens, then we’re going to do everything we can do provide assistance.”

The two mental health professionals the Apalachee Center will hire will split the role, ensuring coverage for seven days a week.

During the meeting, Director of Housing and Community Resilience Abena Ojetayo gave Commissioners a presentation on the program; she says her staff, TFD, and TPD have been working on the issue since September. She says the different departments have been in talks with the Apalachee Center and the Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

“We don’t underestimate the work that’s required, but we’re all ready to roll our sleeves up and get started!” said Ojetayo.

The group will be called “TEAM:" the Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Response Unit.

The TEAM would be stationed at TFD Station 1.

“They’re moving together, they’re working together, they’re dispatched together, and they’re serving the community together,” explained Ojetayo. “And we’re hoping this will yield significant improvement in the way we respond to calls.”

This is a pilot program the city hopes could begin in the spring of 2021.

